Home States Tamil Nadu

AICTE shares best practices of 30 institutions

The AICTE has listed the best practices of 30 educational institutions including four from Tamil Nadu in its report.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

AICTE_colleges

Image for representational purpose(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in a 44-page report, has listed the best practices of 30 institutions for the benefit of others. Four of these are from Tamil Nadu -- KSR Institute for Engineering and Technology in Tiruchengode, Namakkal, Loyola -- ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (LICET) in Chennai, PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and RMK Engineering College in Thiruvallur.

To bridge the industry-institution gap and to familiarise students with the latest trends in industry, the PSG College of Technology has introduced courses with a 1 credit, which are taught by industry experts. A student who completes three such 1-credit courses - for which exams are held - successfully, is exempted
from one 3-credit elective course. The best way to bridge the gap between the curriculum and industry’s needs is for institutions to collaborate with industry and involve in the teaching-learning process. The RMK Engineering College is trying achieve this by setting up centres of excellence in specialised areas suggested by leading industries, the report said.

The Reformed Teaching Learning (RTL) process at the KSR Institute of Engineering and Technology, where the classroom has been made student-centric, has considerably increased interaction among students
as well as between students and teachers. The activity-based learning there, which includes role play, gives
students more space for such interaction. 

In the ‘System Discovery’ followed at LICET, students dismantle and reassemble systems to study the components and functions. Among the devices studied this year were laptop, photocopier, fax machine, CRO monitor, fan, CPU, wiper motor, hydraulic jack and MCB.In System Analysis, teams of students analyse the construction and functioning of a system and come up with new ideas along similar lines. This year, second-year students analysed starter motor, mosquito bat, centrifugal pump with peripheral impeller, etc. Recently, the college received engines from Ford and two Duster cars from Renault for system analysis.

The LICET also organises summer coaching camps for marginalised school students, where they learn the basics of Engineering Drawing, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Mathematics. Attention
is also paid to personality development, leadership skills, communicative English and team building at the
camps. Equal importance is given to extracurricular activities too. Experts from industry train them to meet their requirements. Also, inspirational talks are held to boost the students’ morale, the AICTE report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE best educational institutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp