Cop kidnaps girl for 2nd marriage in Erode, arrested

 The Andhiyur police have arrested a 43-year-old SI for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old girl who is a relative and later posting on Facebook and WhatsApp that he had married her.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Andhiyur police have arrested a 43-year-old SI for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old girl who is a relative and later posting on Facebook and WhatsApp that he had married her. The alleged offender, Venkatachalam of Appakudal, near Andhiyur is already married and has a daughter and son, aged nine and five.

Venkatachalam, who was attached to the Gobi Prohibition Wing, kidnapped the girl, a close relative who could be considered his sister, because he wanted her as a second wife, police sources said. 
Following a complaint from her father, the Andhiyur police rescued the girl her from Theni district after a few days. DIG Karthikeyan conducted an inquiry into the incident, following which, on June 23, Venkatachalam was suspended.

