Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic storm to revive monsoon in Tamil Nadu from November 15

Heavy rains would occur at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi and ​Tirunelveli, said IMD.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

North East monsoon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon, which has played truant so far, is set to come alive as a cyclonic storm. It is likely to head towards Tamil Nadu in a few days. The well-marked low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-­tropospheric levels is likely to move ­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening. 

N Puviarasan, director, Agromet Advisory Service Unit, said the department was tracking the movement of the cyclonic system, but didn’t comment on whether it was heading towards Tamil Nadu. The official said that heavy rains would occur at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. 

Weather models predict the system to move towards Tamil Nadu or Myanmar by November 15 and kick-start the wet spell in the North Tamil Nadu region, which has been out of action for extended period of time this season, sparking fear of monsoon failure. 

However, there is no consensus on intensity of the incoming storm. The cyclone would form in open sea and move towards the land. In three days, there will be clarity. Meanwhile, officials said strong winds from the northeasterly direction reaching 35-45 kmph are likely along and off the south Tamil Nadu coast.
Rainfall data collected in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 pm on Friday shows that Sirkali in Nagapattinum received the highest rainfall of 7 cm and Nannilam in Tiruvarur 5 cm. 

The maximum temperature in Chennai is 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal. The Nungambakkam weather station has recorded 31.2 degrees while Meenambakkam has recorded 31.1 degrees. The city is reeling under deficit rainfall of 49 per cent. Chennai has received 197.2 mm rainfall as against normal 390.2 mm rain between October 1 and November 9. Overall, Tamil Nadu is facing a deficit of 20 per cent. So, the revival of monsoon will be crucial for Tamil Nadu, especially, to sustain itself in terms of drinking water needs and the irrigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Northeast monsoon cyclonic storm IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp