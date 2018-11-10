Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu health minister helps Pudukai village address water woes

The overhead tank was only giving turbid water. Ramadas said the quality and colour of the water was comparable to that of mud and sewage.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A man with contaminated water

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Unable to meet Revenue and panchayat officials on Friday to discuss water issues in their area, Ramadas and his wife Rajakumari from Sempattividuthi were redirected to a school where Health Minister C Vijayabaskar was attending a function. As the couple brought with them a sample of the impure water from their area’s overhead tank, attention was not hard to come by. The Minister gave them a hearing and quickly initiated action.

The overhead tank was only giving turbid water. Ramadas said the quality and colour of the water was comparable to that of mud and sewage. Friday was the third day a temporary mini-tank operator stopped providing water to the public as he allegedly had not been paid. This meant residents had to use water from the overhead tank. 

“We have to filter and then boil the water. Washing clothes using water from the tank changes their colour,” said Ramadas. Three motors which pumped water to the 60-kilolitre tank were either damaged or inefficient.

Disturbed over having no choice but to use the impure water and so risking their health, Ramadas and his wife went to the panchayat office. As the clerk was not available, they went to the Revenue office and were unable to meet the official concerned.

The couple was then informed that Vijayabaskar was at a school nearby. “We had with us the turbid water in a bottle along with the petition requesting officials to fix the problem. We explained our plight to him and he called a DRDA official to fix the issue,” said Ramadas. After submitting the petition signed by the Minister to Revenue officials, when the couple returned home, they found them investigating the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
contaminated water Pudukai village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp