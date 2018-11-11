AIADMK takes exception to Rajinikanth’s remarks on Sarkar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ruling AIADMK mouthpiece, Namadhu Amma, on Saturday took exception to the remarks of actor Rajinikanth condemning agitations demanding removal of certain scenes from the film Sarkar.

A write-up in the newspaper asked: “Be frank, my dear top star! If you find a lizard inside a milk sachet that has all certifications, will you throw it away or consume it saying it has necessary certifications?"

“If the film certified by certification board had some objectionable information, it has to be set right. Even courts have declined to pass any order against freebie schemes since the schemes had a social motive,” the write-up said.