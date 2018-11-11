Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC wants details from MCI on Trigger Point Therapy

Impressed over the 'miraculous' recovery of a nine-year-old boy, a bench headed by Justice N Kirubakaran gave the directive on November 8 last. 

Published: 11th November 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madras_HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and Medical Council of India (MCI) to answer whether there is any super-specialty diploma or super-specialty course available in Trigger Point Therapy and Musculo-Skeletal Therapy and how many experts in the said techniques are available in the country. 

Impressed over the 'miraculous' recovery of a nine-year-old boy, who was till recently in the Persistent Vegetative State (PVS) and whose father had moved the High Court for his mercy killing, a bench headed by Justice N Kirubakaran gave the directive on November 8 last. 

Passing further interim orders on the petition from R Thirumeni, father of the boy, the bench said in case no such diploma or course is offered, MCI should consider introducing such a course. Also, if any expertise is needed, the council can get the same from foreign countries by inviting experts for giving
training to Indian students or physiotherapists. The central government and MCI have to come out with their response on the next date of hearing on November 29, the bench added.

"Trigger Point Therapy, which has worked wonders on the child, who was in a PVS, is said to be part of the syllabus prescribed for Physiotherapy course. If most of the physiotherapists are unable to make use of the said therapy for betterment of patients, it can only be said that either they are unaware of the said
therapy or they lack specialisation in the same," the bench said.

The bench noted that after reading newspaper reports, many parents of similarly placed children were approaching Anirudha Medical Organisation Private Limited, where the boy is undergoing treatment, for providing same treatment to their children. But, most of them are living below poverty line and could not
afford. The pressure is so much that the hospital is unable to give treatment to all patients, free of cost.

When the hospital is able to show that the treatment given by it has proved to be a magical one for brain damaged children, its services could be utilised in a proper manner by the Central and State governments. They can provide sponsorships, so that more children can be benefited, the judges said. 

The Secretaries of the Union and State Health departments would be summoned, if they fail to respond by November 29 to the queries raised by the court, the bench warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court MCI Trigger Point Therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp