Parties condemn Sri Lankan Parliament dissolution, urge Centre to act

Published: 11th November 2018 01:55 AM

Sri Lankan parliament. (Photo |EPS)

CHENNAI: The dissolution of Sri Lankan Parliament had its echo in Tamil Nadu with political parties condemning the move of President Maithripala Sirisena. All parties raised concern over the wellbeing of Tamils there.  The leaders also urged the Central government to condemn the dissolution of Lankan Parliament and ensure the safety and wellbeing of Tamils there. 

Expressing deep shock over the dissolution of Lankan Parliament, DMK president MK Stalin said Sirisena had created a big threat to the welfare of Tamils by creating this kind of constitutional crisis.  “Indian government cannot remain a mute spectator to the developments in neighbouring Lanka saying that it is another country’s affairs as it would cause serious problems to Tamils there. However, the government headed by Narendra Modi remains an onlooker to all these developments. It is indeed sad,” he said.

Stalin also said just because the Indian government remained silent when Sirisena created a constitutional crisis by appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister, now it had ended up in dissolution of Parliament. Tamils across the globe, particularly those in India were shocked at the silence being maintained by India in this regard, he said. 

Modi should understand that at least belatedly the Indian government had the duty and responsibility to ensure safety of Lankan Tamils.  Without any delay, India should lodge its strong disapproval of dissolution of Parliament, he said.

In a statement here, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said Sirisena had ‘murdered democracy’ by dissolving Parliament and India should condemn this strongly since the coming together of Sirisena and Mahinda Rajapaksa again would pose a big threat to Tamils there.

According to the amended Article 19 of Lankan Constitution, only through a resolution adopted by one-third of the members, Parliament could be dissolved. Hence, the dissolution of Parliament by Sirisena was totally unconstitutional. He has taken this decision since Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had been appointed as Prime Minister by ousting Ranil Wickramasinghe, could not prove his majority in parliament on November 14.

Condemning the dissolution of Lankan Parliament, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Maithripala Sirisena had enacted ‘a conspiracy against Tamils’ to give the full powers of the island nation to Mahinda Rajapaksa who was responsible for ethnic massacre nine years ago.  

Tracing the origins of Lankan Tamils issue, he said Tamils there would not get justice irrespective of any party coming to power. “If Rajapakse comes to power again, he will try to erase the cultural identity of Lankan Tamils. So, Tamil Eelam alone is the only solution to the problems faced by Tamils there.”
AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the news about dissolution of Lankan Parliament had come a rude shock to Tamils across the globe, and condemned the act of Sirisena.

