Tamil Nadu likely to welcome monsoon rains with Cyclone ‘Ghaja’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is likely to welcome north-east monsoon with Cyclone ‘Ghaja’, as the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal near Andaman Islands is expected to intensify and form a cyclonic depression and move toward the State over the next two days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the cyclonic depression is expected to bring rain in the State.

With chances of below 50 km/hr winds and rough seas over the next two days, the meteorological centre has asked fisherman to return to shore by Sunday night and a category one storm warning has been issued in coastal districts of Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore.