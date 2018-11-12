DMK begins distribution of cards for membership across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Distribution of new membership cards preparatory to the DMK’s 15th inner-party election commenced on Sunday. The cards have been issued to a total of 19 district units in the first phase.

In order to elect the DMK functionaries from the grassroot-level, the new membership drive was launched in September 2017 and completed in November in that year. While new members were enrolled from the village level to district-level, old members renewed their membership by paying Rs 20 as fee.

On Sunday the issuance of new membership cards began. Party cadre of the 10 district units of Kanniyakumari East and West, Thoothukudi North and South, Tirunelveli East, West and Central,

Virudhunagar North and South and Sivaganga were given new cards.

According to sources, after distributing membership cards to all 65 district units of the party, the inner party election would be conducted to choose the party functionaries.

Before distributing cards to members, renewed cards were given to MK Stalin and K Anbazhagan, president and general secretary of the party, by R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the party on Saturday.