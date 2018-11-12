Red alert: Cyclone Gaja to stride ashore in Tamil Nadu on November 15

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, announcing that on November 15, cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ with gale wind speed reaching 80­-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Chennai, bringing bountiful rains.

Met officials predict heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy rains at isolated places over north TN and Pondicherry.

According to an IMD bulletin issued at 8.15 pm, ‘Gaja’ was located about 840km east­northeast of Chennai and 880km east­northeast of Nagapattinam.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west­northwestwards during next 24 hours and then west­southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours. However, while moving west­southwestwards it is also likely to weaken gradually and cross the north TN coast between Nagapattinam and Chennai as a cyclonic storm during November 15 forenoon,” the bulletin said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from November 12 and those in deep sea have been asked to return. Earlier in the day, S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, regional meteorological centre, said the red alert was intended for the official machinery to take action.

150mm rain for Chennai?

Noted weather blogger Pradeep John said that Gaja was a fast-moving system that could result in Chennai getting over 150mm of rainfall over two days. However, there is still no consensus on where Gaja would make landfall

“Coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu would experience moderate rainfall and heavy rainfall in isolated places from the night of November 14. On November 15, many places will receive moderate rainfall and isolated places will get heavy rainfall,” Balachandran said.

The remnant of the current cyclonic storm after landfall is likely to emerge as a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea around November 16, which will bring more rainfall to the State.

Meanwhile, K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) and Relief Commissioner, told Express that all District Collectors, especially in the districts where the cyclonic storm is likely to make the landfall, were asked to keep extra vigil.

“All contingency measures taken as part of the northeast monsoon season have been activated. Depending upon how and where the weather system develops and moves, manpower will be strengthened in areas of concern. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force of 1,275 trained police personnel is kept on standby. Besides, about 70 personnel in coastal districts and 50 in other districts have been trained and stationed locally. About 692 inter-departmental zonal teams, comprising the Deputy Collector, tahasildar, police, fire service and public works department officials, have been formed,” he said.

“There is still no consensus on where it would make the landfall. For instance, Cyclone Thane in 2011 was expected to make landfall close to Chennai and then on the last day before landfall it dipped further down to Cuddalore. Still, Chennai will get 150mm plus rains from cyclone Gaja,” he said.