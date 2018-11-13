Home States Tamil Nadu

Government advised to introduce spoken English in Tamil medium schools

The Madras High Court has advised the State government to introduce spoken English classes for the students studying in the State’s Tamil medium schools.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has advised the State government to introduce spoken English classes for the students studying in the State’s Tamil medium schools. A division bench recommended the same while hearing a PIL petition from former DMK MLA N Appavoo, on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the fact that English is the link language for communication outside the State, as well as globally, the court expressed the hope that the government would introduce the said course.
Furthermore, the bench directed the authorities concerned to file their counter affidavit by December 6. It also impleaded the Director of State Council for Education, Research and Training, as a party.

According to the petitioner, there are about 37,211 government schools, 8,403 government aided and 12,419 private self-financing schools, imparting education to about 1.25 crore students. Around 40 lakh students study in 12,419 private schools. The State spends Rs 27,000 crore for education per annum.

Although as per the State’s education policy, English is taught as the second language from Class 2 to 12 in Tamil medium aided and unaided schools, despite having successfully completing Plus Two with high marks, a student was unable to speak or understand any communication in English.

Moreover, he was also unable to converse or write fluently in English.

This leads to communication problems for him when he pursues professional courses or higher education that are imparted only in English.

However, the students who study in CBSE schools find it easier to understand and communicate in English. Therefore, a need has arisen to lay emphasis on spoken English, said the petitioner.

