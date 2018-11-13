Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth clarifies remark on BJP being 'dangerous', says Modi stronger than 10 aligning against him

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether he was implying it with his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear."

Actor Rajinikanth (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Rajinikanth's response to whether the BJP is such a 'dangerous party' that certain political parties are working towards forming an anti-BJP alliance had left everyone surprised yesterday. "If they (opposition parties) are thinking so... then it must be so," he had said.

On Tuesday, the actor has clarified that he had meant "opposition parties believe BJP is dangerous, not him". "People will decide if BJP is a dangerous party," he said today.

Throwing his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajini said he was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him.

The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega coalition against the Modi government for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties.

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether he was implying it with his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear."

Asked whether he would align with the BJP, he said it will be decided later.

The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party led government at the Centre.

Rajinikanth is touted to be inclined towards the BJP, with Modi himself meeting the veteran star on more than one occasion in the recent past, once at his residence here.

His critics have often claimed that he was favourably disposed towards the saffron party.

However, he had on Monday described as 'flawed' the implementation of the much-hyped 2016 demonetisation effort by the prime minister.

"The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," Rajinikanth had said Monday.

 

Comments

