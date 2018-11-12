Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP must be dangerous if opposition parties think so, says a cryptic Rajinikanth

Throwing another volley, the actor, who is considered to be close to the Hindutva-leaning BJP government, also told reporters that demonetisation implementation was wrong.

Published: 12th November 2018 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, who is on the cusp of entering Tamil Nadu politics, on Monday said if opposition parties feel the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dangerous, then it must be so.

This response by the actor has taken everyone by surprise as Rajini is considered close to the Hindutva-leaning BJP government and had earlier declared that his political philosophy will be spiritual politics.

To a reporter who asked Rajini outside Chennai airport if BJP is so bad a party that all Opposition parties are coming together against them --- "Is the BJP that dangerous?", Rajinikanth reportedly smiled and replied, "If they (opposition parties) are saying so then they must be true", in reference to the grand anti-BJP alliance that is being formed.

Throwing another volley, he also told reporters that demonetisation implementation was wrong. Two years after the demonetisation move by the Modi government, Rajinikanth who had welcomed the move initially now seems to think otherwise.

Rajini said, “The implementation went wrong, it (demonetisation) should have been carried out after a detailed research." Minutes after the policy was announced on November 8, 2016, Rajinikanth had tweeted, “Hats off @narendramodi ji . New india is born #JaiHind.”

The actor was also asked about the Centre’s denial to process the letter sent by the Tamil Nadu government to the President seeking premature release of convicts in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case. He asked, "Which seven convicts. I am hearing about it only now."

Rajinikanth also said that strict laws should be enforced against sexual harassers of girls, in reaction to the death of an Adivasi girl who was raped in Dharmapuri. The 16-year-old tribal girl succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two teenagers who belong to her own village.

On October 22, a 13-year old Dalit girl Rajalakshmi was beheaded by a 25-year-old man near Salem, which led to public outrage and an outcry, demanding tough action.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party led government at the Centre.

(With inputs by agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth BJP Demonetisation Rajini Dharmapuri girl rape Modi government grand alliance third front Tamil Nadu politics

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Naveen Bhusari
    After 2014 and BJP coming to power all the Corrupt parties of Bharat couldn't digest a gujrat CM from a poor back ground occupied the 2nd Highest position with out the help of any other party on his own and country supported with 273 seats in centre. He Modi tried his best to bring the reform
    17 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp