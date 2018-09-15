Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts' release issue not referred to Centre: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

The Governor Banwarilal Purohit said a decision on the issue would be taken in a just and fair manner in accordance with the Constitution.

Published: 15th September 2018 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit denied Saturday reports in a section of media that he had forwarded to the Centre the state government's recommendation to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Governor said a decision on the issue would be taken in a "just and fair manner" in accordance with the Constitution.

"A section of media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Also, some television channels have been holding debates on this "assumption", it said.

"It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues," the statement by Joint Director-Public Relations of the Raj Bhavan said.

Noting that voluminous records on the matter were being received from the state government, the Raj Bhavan said court judgments on connected matters were handed over to it only on September 14.

"All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution," the Raj Bhavan said.

On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the release of all the seven Rajiv case convicts, including Nalini and her husband Sriharan alias Murugan.

All the seven prisoners are in jail since 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

Fourteen others, including Dhanu, the assassin, were also killed.

Tamil outfits Friday claimed that Purohit had sent the recommendation to the Centre for its advice and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi announced a protest demonstration on September 26 in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Nalini Sriharan Murugan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi