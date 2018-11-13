Home States Tamil Nadu

Sarkar row: Pictures of men who threatened AIADMK cadre released

Published: 13th November 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay_Sarkar

Vijay in 'Sarkar'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have released photos of two men who allegedly posted a video in which they openly issued death threats to the  AIADMK cadre who protested against the Vijay-starring movie ‘Sarkar’ recently.

In the video, the men claiming to be Vijay fans were holding long knives and issuing death threats to the AIADMK cadre for tearing posters and setting banners on fire at the theatres screening the movie.

“Using swear words, the men claimed they would set up banners at Kasi Theatre, which they would keep watch on,” the men said in the video, daring the AIADMK workers to lay hands on the banners.

After the video went viral on social networking sites, a complaint was lodged with the Central Crime Branch, which issued a statement on Monday about the newly launched helpline number for the public to connect to the police if they spot the suspects.

The contact numbers are 044-23452348, 23452350.

Police said this video was recorded after the AIADMK workers staged protests and burnt posters of the newly released movie ‘Sarkar’ which they claimed criticised the ruling party four days ago. 

Comments

