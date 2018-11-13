Second accused surrenders in Dharmapuri rape case

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/SALEM: Even as the autopsy of the 16-year-old rape victim’s body began in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital amidst much controversy, the second accused in the case surrendered at Salem district court on Monday.

Dharmapuri police had named Sathish (22) and Ramesh (22) as accused and booked them under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While Sathish was arrested on Sunday evening, the police were on the lookout for Ramesh. Magistrate Siva ordered Ramesh to be remanded in Salem Central Prison for 15 days.

Meanwhile, consent for postmortem examination was obtained amidst much tension. The parents initially refused to sign the approval, reportedly remarking that there was “no justice to be had here”. They accused the district administration and Collector S Malarvizhi of failing to administer justice. About 50 tribals, along with members of various political parties, gathered in front of the postmortem block and staged a protest.

Later, the Collector met the parents and assured action against the police, medical examiner and the CWC officials for dereliction of duty. She also offered a government job to a member of the family and promised to construct a house for them. It was then that the investigating officer (IO) Muthukrishnan was removed and replaced by Lakshmi.

A revised FIR was filed with IPC sections 376 (D) and 302, and 5(g) and 6 of POCSO Act being added to the case. The autopsy was led by a special team, including forensic expert Madhanraj and chief forensic experts.

