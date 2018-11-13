Home States Tamil Nadu

Second accused surrenders in Dharmapuri rape case

Dharmapuri police had named Sathish (22) and Ramesh (22) as accused and booked them under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published: 13th November 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Jevin Selwyn Henry & M Sabari
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/SALEM: Even as the autopsy of the 16-year-old rape victim’s body began in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital amidst much controversy, the second accused in the case surrendered at Salem district court on Monday.

Dharmapuri police had named Sathish (22) and Ramesh (22) as accused and booked them under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While Sathish was arrested on Sunday evening, the police were on the lookout for Ramesh. Magistrate Siva ordered Ramesh to be remanded in Salem Central Prison for 15 days.

Meanwhile, consent for postmortem examination was obtained amidst much tension. The parents initially refused to sign the approval, reportedly remarking that there was “no justice to be had here”. They accused the district administration and Collector S Malarvizhi of failing to administer justice. About 50 tribals, along with members of various political parties, gathered in front of the postmortem block and staged a protest.  

Later, the Collector met the parents and assured action against the police, medical examiner and the CWC officials for dereliction of duty. She also offered a government job to a member of the family and promised to construct a house for them. It was then that the investigating officer (IO) Muthukrishnan was removed and replaced by Lakshmi.

A revised FIR was filed with IPC sections 376 (D) and 302, and 5(g) and 6 of POCSO Act being added to the case. The autopsy was led by a special team, including forensic expert Madhanraj and chief forensic experts.

Government job for victim’s kin: Collector 

S Malarvizhi has offered a government job to a member of the family and has promised to construct a house for them

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Wilson
    Tamilnadu police have collaborated with the crime
    16 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp