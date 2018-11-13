Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister reviews preparedness for cyclone Gaja

The Highways Department, Public Works Department, police, Metro Water, TNEB and other departments have been instructed to work together to ensure public safety, SP Velumani said.

Cyclone Image for representation.( Photo |IMD)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani on Monday reviewed the precautions taken by the government against the impending cyclone Gaja, according to a statement issued by Metro Water. He also reviewed the status of Smart City project and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Tamil Nadu.

He urged all government departments, particularly those in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur, to ensure that they arrange safe emergency facilities including accommodation, drinking water facility, food supply and medicines for crisis situations, the statement said.

The Highways Department, Public Works Department, police, Metro Water, TNEB and other departments have been instructed to work together to ensure public safety, he said.

Speaking about the status of the Smart City project, the statement said that the government had utilised Rs 58.03 crore of the Rs 10,650 crore allocated for the project. The money was used to complete 22 projects, it said.

