PM Modi must be the strongest, opines Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be the strongest since many opposition parties and leaders are coming together to take on the ruling party.

The actor addressed reporters a day after his ambiguous BJP-must-be-dangerous comment was interpreted in different ways.

Clarifying his Monday statement, Rajinikanth said he only meant that the BJP is dangerous for the opposition parties. “Whether it is dangerous for the people or not, that people will decide,” he said.

The actor, who had already made his political intentions clear, went on to say that he thinks BJP is the strongest of all political parties.

“If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger?” he asked. When queried whether he thinks Modi is the strongest leader, Rajinikanth said he “can’t be more clear.” However, when asked about his personal opinion on whether BJP is a “dangerous party or not”, he said, “I can’t tell my opinion now. I am not yet into politics fully.” When asked whether he may form an alliance with BJP in future, he said it will be decided later.

The actor also claimed that it was wrongly portrayed, based on his Monday’s statement, that he was not even aware about the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He said the questions of reporters were not properly framed and they did not tell specifically it was Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

But, the recordings of the Monday’s press meet clearly showed reporters repeating many times that the question was about convicts in the former Prime Minister assassination case.

To reiterate that he was well aware of the issues around the case, he said he had indeed spoken over the phone to A G Perarivalan, when he was recently granted parole. The actor said his personal opinion in the matter was that the convicts must be released on humanitarian grounds.

‘His stand shifting on Rajiv case issue’

An hour after actor Rajinikanth met reporters, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the actor had changed his mind within a day on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Answering queries of mediapersons here, he said “Rajinikanth should have conveyed his views on the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. This is a belated answer. He may be a hero in film industry. But, people alone will decide whether he will be a hero in politics or not.”