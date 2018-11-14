Home States Tamil Nadu

Six youth held for murder in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

The Madurai City Police arrested six youths in connection with the murder of one Sathish Kumar, who was hacked to death for not repaying Rs 1,500 which he had borrowed from his friends.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai City Police arrested six youths in connection with the murder of one Sathish Kumar, who was hacked to death for not repaying Rs 1,500 which he had borrowed from his friends.

Following the incident, City Police Commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham appealed to parents to spend time with their children and to educate them on moral values and social ethics.

According to the police, Sathish Kumar (17), working in Tiruppur, had borrowed Rs 1,500 from a friend while he was in Madurai. Sathish returned from Tiruppur to his home in Madurai for Deepavali.

On November 11, Sathish, accompanied by one Saravanamoorthy, met his friends near NMR Bridge, said sources in the police. His friends are said to have demanded that Satish return the money borrowed.

An altercation soon followed, said the sources. In the heat of the moment, the group of friends allegedly hacked Satish to death.

Based on a complaint by Sathish’s mother Kanmani, the South Gate police arrested the six accused on Monday.  

Later, the accused, Muthu alias Surya, Mohan Kumar alias Valt, Nandhagopal alias Pura Gopal,  Ajithkumar alias Poonai, Karthik Kumar, and Mathiyalagan, were remanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp