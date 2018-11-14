Six youth held for murder in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai City Police arrested six youths in connection with the murder of one Sathish Kumar, who was hacked to death for not repaying Rs 1,500 which he had borrowed from his friends.

Following the incident, City Police Commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham appealed to parents to spend time with their children and to educate them on moral values and social ethics.

According to the police, Sathish Kumar (17), working in Tiruppur, had borrowed Rs 1,500 from a friend while he was in Madurai. Sathish returned from Tiruppur to his home in Madurai for Deepavali.

On November 11, Sathish, accompanied by one Saravanamoorthy, met his friends near NMR Bridge, said sources in the police. His friends are said to have demanded that Satish return the money borrowed.

An altercation soon followed, said the sources. In the heat of the moment, the group of friends allegedly hacked Satish to death.

Based on a complaint by Sathish’s mother Kanmani, the South Gate police arrested the six accused on Monday.

Later, the accused, Muthu alias Surya, Mohan Kumar alias Valt, Nandhagopal alias Pura Gopal, Ajithkumar alias Poonai, Karthik Kumar, and Mathiyalagan, were remanded.