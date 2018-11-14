Home States Tamil Nadu

Swine flu outbreak in Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 13 at Madurai GRH

A 12-year-old boy from Virudhunagar district succumbed to swine flu at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Sunday, taking the death toll to 13.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ COIMBATORE: A 12-year-old boy from Virudhunagar district succumbed to swine flu at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Sunday, taking the death toll to 13.

The deceased, A Adhi Shankar (12), was a resident of Karuppasamy Nagar in Virudhunagar. The child had cerebral palsy, added hospital sources. He was initially treated at the government hospital in Virudhunagar and later shifted to a private hospital here in Madurai.

Later, he tested positive for swine flu at the GRH, where he was admitted to the quarantine H1N1 ward for treatment on November 7. However, he developing complications and succumbed to the influenza virus on Sunday.

With his death, the hospital recorded 13 deaths owing to swine flu infection so far.

Presently, seven persons, including one child, who tested positive for swine flu are being treated at the isolated swine flu ward, said hospital Dean Dr D Maruthupandian.

Three die at Coimbatore 

Three patients admitted the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with swine flu (H1N1) symptoms, died during treatment on Monday and Tuesday.

One of them Selvan (54), was admitted to CMCH on Sunday after being treated at a private hospital.

However, he died on Tuesday due to the co-morbidity. Subramanian (56), from Perundurai, was admitted to CMCH on November 8, also with the symptoms of swine flu, had died on Monday.

Jeganathan (44) from Tirupur, had suffered from fever for a week and was referred to the CMCH, where he died due to co-morbidity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp