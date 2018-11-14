Swine flu outbreak in Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 13 at Madurai GRH

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ COIMBATORE: A 12-year-old boy from Virudhunagar district succumbed to swine flu at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Sunday, taking the death toll to 13.

The deceased, A Adhi Shankar (12), was a resident of Karuppasamy Nagar in Virudhunagar. The child had cerebral palsy, added hospital sources. He was initially treated at the government hospital in Virudhunagar and later shifted to a private hospital here in Madurai.

Later, he tested positive for swine flu at the GRH, where he was admitted to the quarantine H1N1 ward for treatment on November 7. However, he developing complications and succumbed to the influenza virus on Sunday.

With his death, the hospital recorded 13 deaths owing to swine flu infection so far.

Presently, seven persons, including one child, who tested positive for swine flu are being treated at the isolated swine flu ward, said hospital Dean Dr D Maruthupandian.

Three die at Coimbatore

Three patients admitted the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with swine flu (H1N1) symptoms, died during treatment on Monday and Tuesday.

One of them Selvan (54), was admitted to CMCH on Sunday after being treated at a private hospital.

However, he died on Tuesday due to the co-morbidity. Subramanian (56), from Perundurai, was admitted to CMCH on November 8, also with the symptoms of swine flu, had died on Monday.

Jeganathan (44) from Tirupur, had suffered from fever for a week and was referred to the CMCH, where he died due to co-morbidity.