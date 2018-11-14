Tamil Nadu CM urges Union minister to set up Eklavya Model Residential schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jaswanthsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor on Tuesday held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence.

Adi Dravida, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, and Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Secretary Otem Dai and senior officials were present.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged the union minister to set up Eklavya Model Residential schools for tribals at Yercaud and Karumanthurai.

This has been a long-pending demand of tribals living along Kalvarayan hills. The union minister assured that he would do the needful in this regard.

Later, the union minister held a separate meeting with Adi Dravida Welfare Minister and department officials. Otem Dai told Express that it was a regular review meeting where the union minister interacted with officials on the progress of welfare schemes for tribals being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

EPS, OPS to launch NewsJ television channel today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will launch NewsJ television channel, which will function as the mouthpiece of AIADMK, at a function here on Wednesday. On September 12, both leaders launched the website and logo for NewsJ channel.

So far, the programmes of this channel have been available round-the-clock at www.newsj.tv.

Since Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR are now being managed by the family members of VK Sasikala, the ruling party decided to launch their own television channel and newspaper. Accordingly, in February, Namadhu Amma, the mouthpiece of AIADMK, was launched.

EPS orders release of water from Vaigai dam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered the release of water for irrigation from Vaigai dam from Wednesday for Vaigai ayacut areas in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts. The release will be in three durations - from November 14 to 21, November 23 to 27 and November 28 to 30. He advised farmers to use the water judiciously.