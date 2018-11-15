Home States Tamil Nadu

2,995 new buses in Tamil Nadu in next two years, Rs 492 crore for chassis

This comes even as the tender procedures to build 946 new buses for the year 2019 are yet to be completed. 

Published: 15th November 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could give a major thrust to the state transport corporations that have been facing the wrath of commuters over the shabby look of government buses, the transport department has decided to build 2,995 new buses in the next two years. To this effect, the Institute of Road Transport (IRT), an engineering and technology support wing of the state transport department, has commenced the works to procure the chassis for building the new buses at an estimated cost of Rs 492 crore. The IRT has floated bids to build 2,995 chassis for eight transport corporations. 

This comes even as the tender procedures to build 946 new buses for the year 2019 are yet to be completed. Of the 2,480 bus chassis, 1,765 chassis have been allotted to Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for mofussil buses.  200 chassis for small buses have been allotted to MTC and six other divisions of TNSTC. 
In addition, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) are to get 520 and 515 bus chassis, respectively. 

Interestingly, the cost of small buses, that have lesser commuter carrying capacity than mofussil and MTC buses, was higher compared to other buses. The average price of a chassis for a mofussil bus is Rs14.44 lakh, while that of a MTC bus is Rs 15.62 lakh. However, the small bus chassis costs Rs 19 lakh and that of a SETC bus is Rs 23.17 lakhs, according to official documents. 

The IRT also changed the chassis specifications in order to improve the life and standard of the buses. The chassis frame is to be designed for a minimum service life of ten years, as against seven years. 
In addition, IRT also specified the minimum average run of each chassis. The BS IV buses constructed on the chassis should achieve 4.7 km per litre in town areas, while in mofussil and hill station routes the average run was fixed at 5.2 and 4 km per litre respectively. 

In the last few months, about 986 new buses have been added to eight transport corporations. Besides, IRT had already floated tenders to build another 946 buses for the year 2019. “About 500 buses for MTC, being built at Chromepet and Karur bus building units, are nearing completion and are expected to get flagged off by next month. Apart from this, 3,000 new buses would be added to the bus fleet,” added a senior official from the transport department. With the fleet capacity of about 22,500, eight transport corporations cater to about 1.9 crore passengers a day. 

Public transport
➤ 986 new buses were flagged off in the last six months 
➤ IRT floated tenders to build 946 new buses
➤ IRT invites bids to procure 2,995 chassis for building new buses
➤ MTC to get 500 new buses next month

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu new buses Institute of Road Transport state transport department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp