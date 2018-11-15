Home States Tamil Nadu

Arakkonam - Chennai suburban train catches fire near Egattur

The passengers who got down from the train tried to douse the fire with water. The fire was brought under control by railway workers. The train left the station after 20 minutes.

Published: 15th November 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, the Arakkonam - Chennai suburban train caught fire near Egattur on Thursday. According to sources, the train arrived at Egattur at around 7.30 am. When it started moving, the lower part of the seventh coach caught fire.

After the guard of the train spotted the smoke, he alerted the motorman following which the train was stopped. About 500 passengers were travelling on the train when the incident occurred.

The passengers who got down from the train tried to douse the fire with water. The fire was brought under control by railway workers. The train left the station after 20 minutes.

The Chennai division officials said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained and was being investigated.

