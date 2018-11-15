Home States Tamil Nadu

CM EPS grants Rs 5 lakh for ‘Nel’ Jayaraman’s hospital treatment

Jayaraman, from Kattimedu village in Tiruvarur district, had contributed a lot for protecting traditional varieties of paddy for future generation and has authored many books in this connection.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday granted a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to ‘Nel’ Jayaraman, State coordinator of Save Our Rice Campaign, who is being treated for cancer at a private hospital here. Wishing him a speedy recovery, the Chief Minister, in a statement, said “In recognition of Jayaraman’s contribution to protect the traditional varieties of paddy, I have directed the Agriculture Department to extend Rs 5 lakh as assistance to  him.”

Jayaraman, hailing from Kattimedu village in Tiruvarur district, had contributed a lot for protecting traditional varieties of paddy for future generation and has authored many books in this connection. 
He had redeemed 174 traditional varieties of paddy including Mappillai Samba, Rajamannar, Kavuni, Milagu Samba, Gundu Kar, Salem Samba, Sigappu Kuruvikar, Kallimadaiyaan, Samba Mochanam, Vadan Samba, Pichavaari, Navara and Neelan Samba.

He also worked for popularising these varieties among farmers by hard work.

The Chief Minister recalled that since 2006, every year in May, Jayaraman had been organising Traditional Paddy Festival and distributed two kgs of seeds of these varieties free of cost to the farmers.  Further, Jayaraman had inducted over 37,000 farmers into organic farming. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
‘Nel’ Jayaraman’s hospital treatment cancer treatment CM contribution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp