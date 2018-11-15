Coastal districts put on high alert in view of cyclone Gaja 

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: As the cyclone Gaja is expected to cross Tamil Nadu between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday night, the administrations of the coastal districts have been put on high alert by the State government, making sure that the people and their belongings would not get affected due to the cyclonic storm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will bring widespread rain with a wind speed of 80 - 90, gusting to 100 kmph during the landfall over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. These districts are likely to witness rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places due to the cyclonic storm which was moving west-southwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph at 10 am of Thursday.

Imposing the fishing ban till further orders, six coastal districts have also announced a holiday for the government and private schools and colleges. National Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel, Indian Navy personnel, local police forces and the revenue officials have been made available for the rescue operations. Ranveer and Khanjar vessels, two hovercrafts attached with ICG, Mandapam station and two helicopters attached with Indian Naval Station Parundu, Uchipuli are on standby to handle any situation.

Cyclone warning signal 3 was hoisted in all major ports of the coastal districts including Pamban and the examinations scheduled at Bharathidasan University, Thiruvalluvar University and Alagappa University and its affiliated colleges were cancelled due to the cyclone warning. Ramanathapuram district administration alone has made ready 23 multi-functional cyclone shelters, 32 schools, 2 colleges and 91 marriage halls for accommodating the people of coastal hamlets in view of this cyclone.

Cyclone warning signal 3 hoisted in Rameswaram. (Photo | EPS)

This district administration instructed the telecom service providers including BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio to ensure uninterrupted power supply to their cellphone towers with a generator. Petrol bunks owners have been asked to keep necessary fuel stock. About 1000 fishing boats anchored in Palk Bay (North sea) have been moved to Gulf of Mannar (South sea) via Pamban rail bridge’s centre span to avoid the boat damages during the cyclone. Based on the instruction of the State government, the District Monitoring Officers have reached their concerned districts for supervision.

Meanwhile, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udayakumar advised the people of the coastal districts not to come out of their residence while raining. He added that the sea level would raise one meter and the sea water would enter into low-lying areas, referring to the IMD bulletin.

There was no rain in Ramanathapuram district and the sea looked calm till 12 pm. Rameswaram railway station wore a deserted look as the trains entering into the island town was cancelled.