Cyclone Gaja: Bus services halted, administrators advised to cut power in six major TN districts 

As cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the coast on Thursday night, the revenue department has advised the transport ministry to halt the bus services from 6 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Friday in six districts.

District administrators have been advised by the Tamil Nadu government to cut electricity supply and the telephone connection in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalur and Ramanathapuram as a precautionary measure.

The government has set up 936 emergency call numbers and employed 405 ambulances and 41 two-wheelers to handle any possible crisis.

Since there will be no power or telephone connection, the public can tune into their battery-powered radios if they wish to get the storm updates.