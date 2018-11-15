Navy put on high alert in view of cyclone Gaja

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy was Wednesday put on high alert in view of cyclone Gaja approaching the coast of south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, officials said.

Navy officials said the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance as the cyclone is poised to cross the coast of the two states on Thursday evening.

"Two Indian Naval ships -- Ranvir and Khanjar -- are standing by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid and distress relief," said a Navy official.

He said these ships will have additional drivers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material on board.

The official said helicopters, Dornier aircraft and one P8I aircraft are on standby to undertake reconnaissance, rescue and casualty evacuation.