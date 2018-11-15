Possible power shutdown in coastal districts until 'Gaja' crosses: Tangedco

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has said that its substations in the cyclone Gaja-affected districts will be temporarily shut down.

The districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ngapattinam, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari, which are predicted to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

Power supply will be temporarily cut from 6 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday in the coastal districts, said media reports.

"We haven't announced a specific time for power shutdown in the districts. Based on the situation we will decide," said an official. Additionally, special teams headed by chief and superintendent engineers in the said districts are formed for disaster management, said an official release from Tangedco.

"If climatic conditions worsen in districts down south, substations will be shut until normalcy is returned. In each district three chief engineers along with a separate team will be overseeing the functioning of the substations," said an official.

Tangedco has stored power poles, cables, spare parts of transformers and junction boxes in case repairs need to be carried out, said the release.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, collector of Nagapattinam had said that 14,000 extra electricity poles are on standby in case existing ones need to be replaced.