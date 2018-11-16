Cyclone Gaja: Stalin, Ramadoss, Sarathkumar urge cadres to carry out rescue operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political leaders including MK Stalin, S Ramadoss, founder of PMK and actorturned politician R Sarathkumar have urged their cadres to carry out rescue operation along with government machinery in the Gaja cyclone affected areas.

MK Stalin, president of the DMK, shared in his Twitter post, "The DMK cadres should carry out rescue operations in cyclone-affected areas and they should work along with the government machinery.".

S Ramadoss, founder of PMK, stated in his press release, "The number of employees who were deployed for rescue operation in affected areas was not sufficient. Hence, the state government should expedite the rescue operation by bringing in more employees from other districts".

He further added, "The responsibility of rescue operation rests not only with the government; it is the responsibility of the citizens as well. All members of PMK should carry out rescue operations. Besides, the state government should take steps to close the Tasmacoutlets in the cyclone affected areas till normalcy restorse".

R Sarathkumar, founder president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi(AISMK) said, "AISMK cadres should take steps to carry out rescue operation and help government authorities."