Deceased NEET aspirant Anitha's father moves Madras HC against her biopic

Anitha's father, T Shanmugam, who is a daily wage worker, also sought Rs 25 lakh as compensation for the mental agony caused due to the film's promotion.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:15 AM

S Anitha

By PTI

CHENNAI: Father of a NEET aspirant, Anitha, who allegedly committed suicide after failing to clear the medical entrance exam, has moved the Madras High Court to restrain filmmaker Ajay alias Ajaykumar from making his daughter's biopic.

Admitting the suit, Justice K Kalyanasundaram sought a response from Ajaykumar by November 22.

Shanmugam said he recently came across few advertisements in newspapers that a film titled 'Dr Anitha MBBS' was being produced by R J Pictures and directed by Ajaykumar.

He claimed that he, along with his four sons, has managed to stop such attempts by some directors.

TNIE SPECIAL : Finding Anitha: What I discovered about the face of Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET agitation

He submitted that neither he nor his sons gave consent for making a movie on Anitha's life and he wanted the court to restrain Ajaykumar from proceeding with it.

According to Shanmugam, Anitha secured good marks in the higher secondary examination but could not secure a MBBS seat due to introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"She even went to the Supreme Court seeking exemption from NEET and to consider her academic marks for medical admission. However, as the court turned down her plea and due to disappointment and depression she committed suicide on September 1, 2017," he said.

Her death sent shockwaves across the country, particularly among those who were affected by NEET, he claimed.

Shanmugam alleged that some film directors were trying to encash the "sympathy" for their personal monetary gains.

NEET Tamil Nadu NEET Anitha death

