Tamil Nadu government asked to pay Rs 2.5 Lakh to victim of police brutality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended to government to pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for a resident of T Nagar four years after he was allegedly dragged to a tempo van from his office where he was ‘beaten ruthlessly’ by Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel and later denied food and medication.

Police inspector Rajeswari, sub-inspector Balakrishnan and station writer Francis, in their common counter-affidavit, submitted that the allegations by Arun Kumaran, the complainant, were false.

SHRC member A Chittaranjan Mohandoss recommended the payment of compensation to the victim.