Home States Tamil Nadu

TN has not understood essence of groundwater report from Sterlite Copper plant: Centre tells HC

Central Groundwater Board has not ruled out pollution by the Sterlite Copper Smelting Plant nor does it, at any point contradict the findings of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board probes.

Published: 16th November 2018 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Tamil Nadu government has not understood properly the essence of its 'Groundwater Quality Report' released after assessing water quality in and around the area where the Sterlite Copper Industry was located in Tuticorin.

The conclusions arrived at by the Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) has not ruled out pollution by the Sterlite Copper Smelting Plant nor does it, at any point contradict the findings of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board investigations, CGWB regional director C Paul Prabhakar said in a counter-affidavit.

The state government had approached the court seeking quashing of the groundwater quality report released in July.

A division bench of justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy, before which the counter was filed, posted further hearing of the matter to November 19.

Police firing in Tamil Nadu's Sterlite copper plant protest: Scars still remain in Thoothukudi

In his counter, Paul Prabhakar submitted that "As the scientific team could not enter the premises of Sterlite Copper Industry for collection of samples, it was not possible for them to establish a direct linkage between the ground water contamination and the effluent seepage from the plant as has been stated in the report."

"While undertaking the assessment of groundwater quality at Tuticorin, the CGWB never had any intention to prejudice or interfere in legal and other matters of the state government or to help any private organisation or entity."

"On the other hand, it was firmly believed that the said report, when considered in conjunction with the findings of the state government, would bring out more clarity on the groundwater situation in the area and will help the state government in taking necessary remedial and preventive measures," he added.

Prabhakar said the state filing a plea before the court against the Centre was not maintainable and according to Article 131 of the Constitution, the state has to approach the Supreme Court.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev denies supporting Sterlite copper smelter plant

Therefore, the petition was not maintainable and liable to be dismissed, he contended.

In case of any difference of opinion from the state government, the appropriate course of action was to express views for amicable resolution for healthy centre-state relations, he said.

Prabhakar said the CGWB was the apex National Organization under MOWR, RD&GR mandated to monitor and implement national policies for sustainable development and management of the country's groundwater resources, including assessment of its quality.

Accordingly, CGWB undertakes various investigations including regular monitoring of ground water level and water quality to facilitate scientific management of the resources.

The reports were being shared regularly with the state governments for information and follow-up action, he added.

The state government has rejected the report on groundwater contamination in Tuticorin, saying it was "absolutely vague" and seemed to support the Vedanta Ltd unit which was "totally unwarranted."

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in the port city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi Tuticorin firing Anti Sterlite protests

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raj H
    What is the aim of this article? What is it intending to educate people about? It is not clear ...
    11 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp