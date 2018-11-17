Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Coconut, banana trees in Tamil Nadu delta bear the brunt

Published: 17th November 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:59 PM

cyclonic storm Gaja

Large number of banana trees destroyed at Tiruchy. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the assessment of damage caused to standing crops by cyclone Gaja is yet to be over, initial reports say that coconut and banana trees were severely damaged in delta districts.  

While no fishermen has been affected, boats have been damaged in gusty winds that blew when the cyclone crossed the coast.  

“Coconut, horticulture crops such as banana, agricultural crops such as maize and at some places paddy have been damaged.  Of them, coconut and banana have been badly damaged in delta districts. Besides, poly houses meant for growth of vegetable crops under protected cultivation, infrastructural entities such as agricultural and horticultural farms have also been destroyed,” Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who is monitoring the relief works in Cuddalore and neighbouring districts, told Express. 

On the damage caused to standing paddy crops, Bedi said, “Inundation of paddy fields is there in many places.  If the water remains for a long time, the crop is likely to be damaged, but if the water level recedes immediately, the crop will survive.  So, we have to see it in the coming days.

A better picture of the damage to the agricultural and horticultural crops may emerge on Saturday, he said. 

“Meanwhile, in Chennai, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that keeping in mind the Ockhi experience, elaborate precautionary measures had been taken to protect the fishermen from the cyclonic storm. 

“Despite the fact that Gaja was a severe cyclonic storm, there is no report that even a single fisherman was caught midsea or boats not returning to shore.”

However, Minister Jayakumar said many boats safely parked in 333 fishing hamlets located in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram got damaged due to the speed of the wind.

