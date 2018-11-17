Cyclone Gaja: Death toll 35 as storm takes down more than one lakh trees across Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, on Saturday, revised the death toll due to cyclone Gaja at 35, while adding that so far 1,27,448 trees have fallen across the state.

The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu's coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam early hours Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin.

Winds gusting upto 120 kmph uprooted trees, snapped electric cables and blew off roofing-sheets.

According to officials, ten men and three women died and 28 head of cattle perished on Friday in cyclone-related incidents despite authorities evacuating as many as 81,948 people to 471 relief centres in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.

The storm caused heavy damage to the 16th-century Shrine Basilica at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district.

Due to gusty winds, the rood cross on top of the church broke and fell, Church authorities said.

The church is built in accordance with Gothic architecture.

Authorities said the 75-ft tall stone statue of Jesus erected in front of the 'Morning Star Church' in the town, sustained structural damage.

According to church officials, the hands of the statue have suffered damage.

The roof of the Museum of Offerings in the town has also been damaged.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister K Palaniswami sanctioned a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died and Rs 25,000-Rs one lakh for the injured.

The chief minister said he has ordered officials to immediately determine the extent of loss and damage in respect of crops, fishing boats, houses, and cattle due to the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu: Indian Navy personnel joined the State Authorities, NDRF and civil populace to clear public buildings and roads in Nagapattinam.

Tamil Nadu: Indian Navy personnel joined the State Authorities, NDRF and civil populace to clear public buildings and roads in Nagapattinam. Two naval ships Chetlat and Cheriyam arrived at Karaikal this morning carrying relief food material.

"I have ordered relief efforts on a war-footing in the affected districts," he said, adding minsters were carrying out work in districts assigned to them.

Besides a loss of lives, 1471 huts were partially damaged and 216 fully destroyed.

A total of 4987 trees got uprooted in these districts.

Farmers' leader P R Pandian told PTI lakhs of coconut trees, plantain and acres of paddy crop have been seriously affected due to the gusty winds.

He demanded adequate compensation for the farmers.

There has been a large scale damage to houses, power infrastructure, crops, boats and trees in Nagapattinam. We've mobilised a lot of mobile&static camps, chlorination is being done. More than 200 doctors and paramedical staff is present: Tamil Nadu Health Secy

State-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation's field assets including 13,025 electricity poles, 13 local distribution transformers, and 1,000 cables were damaged in rain-related incidents.

The heavy rain in districts, including Tiruvarur and Thanjavur and widespread rain in other parts, has come as a boon to the state which was staring at a rainfall deficit during the monsoon season which commenced October 1.

"Now the deficit stands at 23 per cent. The rainfall ranged between the lowest of 1 cm in several towns to the highest of 17 cm in Tiruvarur district followed by 16 cm in Thanjavur," a Met official said.

According to weather office sources, six cm rain was reported in Nagapattinam district which bore the brunt of the storm, while Cuddalore district reported rainfall between nine-12 cm.

"The system has now become a depression and has entered land area of neighbouring Kerala through Dindigul and Theni districts," the sources said.

The chief minister said 216 medical camps have been organised to check the spread of epidemics in storm-hit regions.

As many as 7,000 electricity poles had been dispatched to vulnerable districts in advance for replacement, he said, adding steps have been taken on a war-footing to restore power supply.

Adequate precautionary measures were taken by authorities to tackle the situation, he said.

The power supply has been suspended since Thursday evening in Nagapattinam district.

Traffic remains disrupted in most parts of Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in regions including Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Revenue Minister R B Udaya Kumar told reporters that the government has tackled the cyclone situation successfully.

"This was a challenging task. We are confident that we have faced it safely 100 per cent," he said, adding all post-cyclone tasks like cleaning up storm-affected areas has begun.

In a rare gesture, DMK president and opposition leader M K Stalin lauded the State Disaster Management Authority for its efforts to tackle the severe cyclonic storm.

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed neighbouring Puducherry as well and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy reviewed the situation.

Narayanasamy told reporters at Karaikal that the territorial government would soon submit a detailed report to the Centre on the losses suffered due to the storm.

Puducherry District Collector Vijay Abhijit Choudhury said a 70-year-old woman in Vanrapet village in town limits sustained head injuries when the wall of a house collapsed last night under the impact of the rain.

The collector said reports of trees being uprooted under the impact of the storm were received from different areas.

The government had opened 190 relief centres.

All schools and colleges including private institutions remained closed Friday for the second day.

Karaikal Collector R Kesavan said over 6,000 people from 11 coastal hamlets in the district were staying in relief camps in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that officials were working to provide all possible assistance to the people of Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Gaja.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to cyclonic conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured," he tweeted.

The prime minister also said officials are working to provide relief to the people in the aftermath of the devastation.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also assured the Tamil Nadu government of all assistance, while directing the Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to monitor the situation and provide all help to the state administration.

(With Inputs from PTI and ENS)