Karnataka cops fish out Tamil Nadu couple's bodies from Cauvery, honour killing suspected

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: In yet another case that points towards ‘honour killing’, a Dalit boy and a caste-Hindu girl were allegedly murdered by the bride’s family members in Dharmapuri.

Though the incident happened last week, it came to light only when three of the family members surrendered before the Hosur police on Friday.

They were apparently murdered and their bodies were abandoned in Karnataka. Karnataka police recovered the body three days ago.

The girl’s family surrendered before Hosur police on Friday.

The Dalit boy, Nandhish (25) a resident of Venkateshpuram in Shoolagiri was working as a painter. It was while he was working there he apparently met Swathi from the same village.

The Hosur police began investigating on a missing person’s report filed by Nadhish’s brother Sankar.

During investigations Srinivas, Swathi’s father apparently confessed that he along with other family members murdered the two and that the bodies were dumped in Cauvery.

Police arrest three, search launched for four more

Last Saturday Sankar, with whom Nadhish shares a cordial relationship, went to visit his brother and found him missing.

Speaking to Express Sankar he said that he tried to call his brother and Swathi, but both their phones were switched off. Despite waiting near the residence for almost a whole day, they were not found.

He later found out that none of his friends knew where the couple were. Sankar filed a missing persons report with the Hosur town police.

Bodies recovered

The Belkaavadi police in Mandya district, Karnataka, had fished out the body of Nadhish and Swathi in a severely decomposed state.

The Belkaavadi police had registered a case under IPC 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance).

The Belkaavadi police have also sent the bodies for a postmortem said Meenakshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnagiri.

Invited for compromise

Meenkashi told Express that that Krishnan, Srinivas’s brother uncle apparently had invited the couple to compromise. But during the gathering the family along with Srinivas, Venkatesh (another brother of Srinivas) and other members apparently threatened Nandhish to give up on Swathi.

Nandish refused and they both were tied up, kidnapped, and taken to Mandiya by Swathi’s family where they were thrown into the Cauvery, revealed Meenakshi.

Three arrested

Hosur Town Police have arrested L Srinivas(40), Venkatesh (43) (Srinivas' brother), Krishnan (26) (Srinivas’s another brother) and the police are on the lookout for Krishnan,

L Aswathappa (45) (Swathi’s Uncle), Venkatraj (25) (Swathi’s Cousin) and Swaminathan (driver for abetting the murder).