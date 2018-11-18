Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai faces second oil spill after Ennore: Two tonnes of thick furnace oil enters sea at Kamarajar Port

The oil spilled at the berth side after the Motor Tanker Coral Stars hose suddenly ruptured and caused accidental spill into seawater at 4.03 am.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coast Guard officials inspecting the oil spill Marine Liquid Terminal on Sunday. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By C Shivakumar & Sv Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is staring at another oil spill after more than two tonnes of thick furnace fuel oil (FFO) spilled when a flexible hose snapped while discharging the oil at the Marine Liquid Terminal-1 at the Kamarajar Port in the wee hours on Sunday.

The oil spilled at the berth side after the Motor Tanker Coral Stars hose suddenly ruptured and caused accidental spill into seawater at 4.03 am. Kamarajar Port chairman P Raveendran told Express that preliminary estimate showed two tonnes of oil spilled into the sea.

"The emergency response mechanism was immediately activated and all agencies including Coast Guard swung into action," he said and added the spillage was confined to the breakwaters as fence boom was immediately deployed around the vessel."

The port chairman said, "Ariel survey was also done by the Coast Guard with the seaside reconnaissance by the interceptor boat. The recovery of spilled oil immediately commenced with the help of skimmers and absorbent pads. The recovery process will be completed by tomorrow," he said.

ALSO READ: Chennai Ennore oil spill anniversary: One year on, lessons not learnt, Tamil Nadu still vulnerable

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard sources said they were ascertaining how much oil leaked. Two Coast Guard fast patrol vessels with pollution response equipment on board were deployed for combating the spill.

Also, senior officials from the Coast Guard Pollution Response Team (East), Chennai were deputed to the Kamarajar Port for an onsite assessment and guidance for port authorities to use appropriate spill response strategy while actively coordinating pollution response operations through the day. "We have also asked our dedicated pollution control vessel ICGS Samudra Paheredar vessel in Visakhapatnam to reach the spot immediately," said a Coast Guard official. Director General of Shipping Dr Malini V Shankar told Express that a probe would be ordered.

"The leak happened at the port side and it is being contained along the breakwaters. An investigation is on whether it is due to equipment failure or callousness of the ship," she said. D Sekar, member-secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), said the board officials had visited the oil spill site.

"The furnace oil was received from Cochin for the BPCL, Chennai through the oil terminal firm Ennore Tank Terminal Private Limited (ETTPL). The spill is contained within 50 metres around the ship since the boom was deployed before the start of operation." K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, said the Tiruvallur Collector had been asked to visit and see if there was any spillage and effect on fishes.

Ennore oil spill: MT Dawn, BW Maple owners strike compromise, affected fishermen to get compensation

Director of State Fisheries department G S Sameeran said though the Kamrajar Port had stated that the oil spill had been contained, the State Fisheries Department has collected samples from the nearby fishing hamlets.

"As of now, there are no reports of death of fishes," he added.

State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan yet to be okayed

This is the second oil spill within two years.

On January 28, 2017, LPG tanker BW Maple rammed into petroleum tanker MT Dawn Kancheepuram two nautical miles off the Kamarajar Port at Ennore resulting in massive oil spill that polluted close to 35-km coastline.

However, Tamil Nadu is yet to have State Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (SOS-DCP) in place. All coastal States are mandated to prepare a contingency plan under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and has an obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment.

It is to be consistent with the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP), which is the national plan for the response to an oil spill of any size. Unfortunately, Tamil Nadu, though highly prone to oil spills, doesn't have an approved SOS-DCP.

BR Subramanian, former advisor for Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and senior scientific consultant for the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), headed a committee, drafted the plan in September 2016 and later, revised it post-Chennai oil spill.

When contacted, A Udhayan, director, Department of Environment, told Express that the final draft plan had been accepted by the State and forwarded to the Coast Guard, Delhi for approval. Putting in place such a plan is critical because it provides all details about preparedness required to meet oil spill eventualities and equips the State to combat the spills without loss of any time.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras has also prepared an independent oil spill contingency plan and submitted it to the TNPCB. S Mohan, associate professor in Environment and Water Resources, Department of Civil Engineering, said: "I have submitted the report to the TNPCB and do not know what action has been taken."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamarajar port Chennai oil spill Ennore Oil Spill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp