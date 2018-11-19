Cyclone Gaja: Don’t spread false news and instigate people, says O Pannerselvam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: During a visit to Nagapattinam, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam alleges certain people are instigating the people to protest for relief assistance and thus creating issues for officials who go out for relief works.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited Nagapattinam town on Sunday. He, along with other ministers, held a meeting in District Collectorate with the officials of the local administration. While addressing the press, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “Certain people are spreading false news among the public, thus leading to protests among people. It is unnecessary to incite and instigate people at the time of natural disaster. The government and administration are taking action.”

When asked about the hostility shown by people on the way towards Vedaranyam, Deputy Chief Minister stated that the officials faced a similar situation in Tiruvarur, the previous day, but it improved after the government appealed through the media for the cooperation for the government to take action. “This cyclone is a natural disaster, whose impacts no one expected. We appeal for cooperation from the public in Nagapattinam as well.” He added that electrification would be restored soon after completion of rectification works.

When asked about the compensation, the Deputy Chief Minister stated, “The decision about compensation will be taken after the meeting in Secretariat on Monday." He also assured of seeking additional relief from the Centre. He read out the statistics of relief details to the reporters.

When asked about the delay in repair of houses, and the inability to cook food, the Deputy Chief Minister, stated that is exactly why food is being provided at the relief centres and appealed for patience among people to restore normality in the respective areas.

When asked about relief aids to farmers, the deputy chief minister said, “We have seen Tsunami in 2004, Chennai Floods, Cyclone Thane, Cyclone Vardah, Cyclone Ockhi, and now Cyclone Gaja. We have never lagged in giving compensation accordingly, for crops, for trees, for animals, and even for poultry. We would give this time as well.”

Farmers will be compensated: Manian

Minister OS Manian sympathised with loss of agriculture in the coastal villages after hundreds of trees which were uprooted in the villages, including coconut, mango, plantain, cashew. The minister stated that he is in touch with the district administration in clearance of the fallen trees. He added that compensation would be provided to farmers accordingly.