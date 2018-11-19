Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Don’t spread false news and instigate people, says O Pannerselvam

While addressing the media, the Deputy CM blamed ‘certain people’ for spreading false news among, thus leading to protests.

Published: 19th November 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam enquiring with higher officials at the Nagapattinam Collectorate on Sunday about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures being taken in the coastal villages ravaged by the cyclone 'Gaja | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: During a visit to Nagapattinam, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam alleges certain people are instigating the people to protest for relief assistance and thus creating issues for officials who go out for relief works.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited Nagapattinam town on Sunday. He, along with other ministers, held a meeting in District Collectorate with the officials of the local administration. While addressing the press, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “Certain people are spreading false news among the public, thus leading to protests among people. It is unnecessary to incite and instigate people at the time of natural disaster. The government and administration are taking action.”

ALSO READ: Cyclone Gaja toll rises to 45 in Tamil Nadu, protests surface over relief efforts

When asked about the hostility shown by people on the way towards Vedaranyam, Deputy Chief Minister stated that the officials faced a similar situation in Tiruvarur, the previous day, but it improved after the government appealed through the media for the cooperation for the government to take action. “This cyclone is a natural disaster, whose impacts no one expected. We appeal for cooperation from the public in Nagapattinam as well.” He added that electrification would be restored soon after completion of rectification works.

When asked about the compensation, the Deputy Chief Minister stated, “The decision about compensation will be taken after the meeting in Secretariat on Monday." He also assured of seeking additional relief from the Centre. He read out the statistics of relief details to the reporters.

When asked about the delay in repair of houses, and the inability to cook food, the Deputy Chief Minister, stated that is exactly why food is being provided at the relief centres and appealed for patience among people to restore normality in the respective areas.

When asked about relief aids to farmers, the deputy chief minister said, “We have seen Tsunami in 2004, Chennai Floods, Cyclone Thane, Cyclone Vardah, Cyclone Ockhi, and now Cyclone Gaja. We have never lagged in giving compensation accordingly, for crops, for trees, for animals, and even for poultry. We would give this time as well.”

Farmers will be compensated: Manian
Minister OS Manian sympathised with loss of agriculture in the coastal villages after hundreds of trees which were uprooted in the villages, including coconut, mango, plantain, cashew. The minister stated that he is in touch with the district administration in clearance of the fallen trees. He added that compensation would be provided to farmers accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp