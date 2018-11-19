Cyclone Gaja: Expedite all rescue operations, says Opposition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political leaders including MK Stalin, Dr S Ramadoss and GK Vasan, have urged the government to take steps to expedite rescue operations to retrieve the livelihood of the victims of Gaja cyclone.

Stalin in a letter to DMK functionaries said, “The Delta districts have witnessed huge havoc and people there have been in misery for the last three days. Of them, Vedaranyam was one of the worst hit. The people of Delta and Pudukkottai districts, have resorted to protests to draw the attention of the authorities to carry out rescue operations. The families of the victims should be given Rs 25 lakh while the farmers should be given Rs 50,000 for every coconut tree. The rescue operations should be carried out in a speedy manner,” he said.

He further said, “People are conveying their tears through petition. I console them as an opposition leader. Our workers are carrying out rescue operations in the affected areas. However, it should be expanded. Let us do what we can do. The rulers should get the ‘lesson’ from our work otherwise people will teach them a fitting lesson,” he urged.

Stalin also posted a message on his Twitter handle, "Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is yet to visit the cyclone-hit areas. The situation remains just like it was when 13 people were shot dead in Thoothukudi. Hereafter, he would be Ettipparkkatha Palaniswami.”

Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, in a press release said, “No significant rescue operation has been carried out by the government. It is not enough even to fulfil the basic needs of victims. The affected who have been sheltered at relief camps were even not given proper food. The government should take steps to provide food and water immediately and should take steps to expedite the rescue operations,” he said.

GK Vasan, of Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) said, “I visited the cyclone-affected areas and the delta districts have witnessed extreme damage. The government should give Rs 25 lakh to the families of victims. Moreover, in order to prevent communicable diseases, medical camps should be conducted in every village.”