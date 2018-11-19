Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: May seek Centre’s help if need arises, says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The death toll has touched 45 and power restoration work is going in full swing. Agriculture and horticulture losses have affected the lives of people in rural areas due to cyclone Gaja.

Published: 19th November 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Coconut plantations ruins a village near Pattukkottai. (Photo | M K Ashok kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM/ NAGAPATTINAM: Slowly, but surely, the cyclone-ravaged areas are crawling back to normalcy. Efforts are on to minimise damage though protests on Nagapattinam-Vedranyam road have been posing a challenge to the State government.

“We will seek Centre’s help if necessary to attend to relief work in cyclone-affected districts,” he said in Salem on Sunday. He also assured that transportation to the areas affected by the cyclone Gaja would be fully operational by Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: Crops consumed by destructive fury of Cyclone Gaja

Referring to the complaints of the lack of water supply in relief camps, the chief minister said that initially, the number of people staying in these relief camps was low. Due to the disruption of electricity in various parts, more people began pouring into relief camps.

“With the help of generators, we are drawing water through pumps for the water needs in relief camps,” he said. The cyclone has damaged properties in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karur and Cuddalore. “So far, 2,49,083 persons have been evacuated,” the chief minister said, adding that efforts were on to distribute 10-kg of rice, one set of clothes and one litre of kerosene for each family.

Deputy CM O Pannerselvam, who was in Nagapattinam on Sunday alleged certain people were instigating the people to protest for relief assistance and thus creating issues for officials on relief
works.

“It is unnecessary to incite and instigate people at the time of natural disaster. The government and administration are taking action,” he said.

When asked about the hostility shown by people on the way towards Vedaranyam, he stated that the officials faced a similar situation in Tiruvarur, the previous day, but it improved after the government appealed through the media for cooperation for the government to take action.

