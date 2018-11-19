'Cyclone Gaja': This kind act by the distressed Tamil Nadu farmers has a message for everyone

By Online Desk

'Cyclone Gaja' left many Tamil Nadu districts devasted, with the death toll reaching 45. The most affected by the cyclone were the farmers, many of whom lost their belongings and livelihood, in addition to their field crops that were damaged.

While the government is reaching out to people with relief measures, students on the other side are trying to help the distressed farmers.

According to a Puthiya Thalaimurai report, some kind-hearted students from a college in Trichy had sent some relief materials to the delta farmers. The farmers, who didn't want to send back the lorry empty, filled it with tender coconuts for the students.

Though the cyclone has caused much wreckage and irreversible loss to the farmers, they have proved that there is no excuse to be kind with this sweet gesture.