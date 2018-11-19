Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Women in Nagapattinam villages run out of sanitary napkins

Women in coastal villages across Nagapattinam district are in need of sanitary napkins in the aftermath of Gaja.

Published: 19th November 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Gaja_Napattinam_cyclone

A visual from Vedaranyam, Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Gaja made its landfall early Friday morning. (Photo | M Muthu Kannan/ EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Women in coastal villages across Nagapattinam district are in need of sanitary napkins in the aftermath of Gaja. Women in the villages are suffering due to shops being closed after the cyclone and napkins being unavailable. “There are still many who still use cloth for menstruation. The rains damaged our clothes and we are unable to wash them properly due to lack of fresh water. Shops have closed so we have to travel to nearby towns to buy napkins,” M Sathya, a 40-year-old homemaker, told Express.

“Our men cannot travel dozens of kilometres on bicycles to buy essentials. Some shopkeepers have been kind enough to provide napkins from their existing stocks but they soon ran out,” lamented Indra (name changed), a resident of Vizhundhamavadi. Many women in fishing hamlets still use cloth for their menstruation.

If no cloth is available, they tear pieces from their old sarees. “Since we lost most of our clothes in the cyclone, we cannot afford to tear our sarees during menstruation,” said R Gomathi from Kameshwaram. Shops in many coastal villages from Nagapattinam town to Vedaranyam are closed. Due to lack of fuel, most people are unable to travel to other places for procuring basic needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp