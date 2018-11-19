Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MPs, MLAs to contribute one month salary towards cyclone Gaja relief

Party President MK Stalin said the DMK Trust will separately contribute a sum of Rs one crore towards the relief activities.

Published: 19th November 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

Kollukadu village in Pudukottai district got completely affected due to Gaja cyclone on Friday early morning. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu Monday announced contributing one month's salary of its MPs and MLAs towards cyclone 'Gaja' relief activities.

Party President MK Stalin said the DMK Trust will separately contribute a sum of Rs one crore towards the relief activities.

"The cyclone and rain have severely affected people's lives. To retrieve them from the unprecedented damage, a sum of Rs one crore will be provided from the DMK Trust," he said in a statement.

DMK MPs and MLAs will contribute their one month's salary, Stalin, also state Leader of Opposition, said. His party's contribution was aimed at aiding the "relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," Stalin said. While the DMK has no Lok Sabha MPs, it has four members in the Rajya Sabha.

Its strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly now stands at 88 following the death of its then party chief M Karunanidhi in August this year.

Cyclone 'Gaja', which had crossed Tamil Nadu coast last Friday between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, has so far claimed 45 lives and left a trail of destruction, uprooting 1.7 lakh trees and damaging 88,102 hectares of agricultural land in the affected districts.

'Gaja' had caused severe damage in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp