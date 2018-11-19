Home States Tamil Nadu

Post Cyclone Gaja, Health department strives to keep dengue at bay

Post cyclone Gaja, the State Health department is expecting an increase in the number of dengue cases in case of sporadic rain in the affected districts in the coming days.

Published: 19th November 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Post Cyclone Gaja, the State Health department is expecting an increase in the number of dengue cases in case of sporadic rain in the affected districts in the coming days. The officials are also set to focus on control measures of the Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue after a week.

The State was already battling with a surge in swine flu and dengue cases with most government hospitals already brimming over with viral fever cases. Now, after the cyclone and rain, the officials are more concerned. 

Meanwhile, the number of swine flu deaths in the state increased from 17 in the first week of November to 22 till date with over 1,500 swine flu category ‘C’ cases so far, according to the official figures provided by a State Health Department official.

“Though the number of dengue cases increased from 2,900 to 3,400 in the same period, the death toll remains 12. Swine flu cases in Madurai and Tirunelveli have to be controlled. However, controlling the infection in Coimbatore district is still a challenge and officials are still campaigning in the district,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

Though there were reports of more swine flu deaths across the state recently, Kolandaswamy said, “Only five confirmed swine flu deaths were reported after the first week of November. People are classifying deaths due to co-morbid conditions also as swine flu deaths. So, as of date, there are only 22 swine flu deaths reported,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp