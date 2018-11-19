Post Cyclone Gaja, Health department strives to keep dengue at bay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Post Cyclone Gaja, the State Health department is expecting an increase in the number of dengue cases in case of sporadic rain in the affected districts in the coming days. The officials are also set to focus on control measures of the Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue after a week.

The State was already battling with a surge in swine flu and dengue cases with most government hospitals already brimming over with viral fever cases. Now, after the cyclone and rain, the officials are more concerned.

Meanwhile, the number of swine flu deaths in the state increased from 17 in the first week of November to 22 till date with over 1,500 swine flu category ‘C’ cases so far, according to the official figures provided by a State Health Department official.

“Though the number of dengue cases increased from 2,900 to 3,400 in the same period, the death toll remains 12. Swine flu cases in Madurai and Tirunelveli have to be controlled. However, controlling the infection in Coimbatore district is still a challenge and officials are still campaigning in the district,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

Though there were reports of more swine flu deaths across the state recently, Kolandaswamy said, “Only five confirmed swine flu deaths were reported after the first week of November. People are classifying deaths due to co-morbid conditions also as swine flu deaths. So, as of date, there are only 22 swine flu deaths reported,” he added.