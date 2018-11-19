Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth’s T-shirt led police to killers in Hosur honour killing case

The youth was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Ambedkar and the slogan ‘Jai Bheem’. As it also had the name of a village, Choodaganapalli, they suspected him to be from TN or AP.

Published: 19th November 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: In the Krishnagiri honour killing of an inter-caste couple, it was the T-shirt worn by the youth that enabled their identification, police said. The bodies of N Nandish (25), a Dalit, and S Swathi (21), a Vanniyar, of Soodukondapalli, near Shoolagiri, who had married against the wishes of the girl’s parents, were found in the Cauvery in Karnataka.

Nandish’s brother had filed a complaint on November 14 with the Hosur Town police that they had gone missing. Following this, they had started investigations, which led to M Krishnan (26) of Punuganthotti village, a relative of Swathi. Later, they also questioned Swathi’s father L Srinivasan (40) of Soodukondapalli and his brothers L Venkatesh (43) and L Ashwathappa (45).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police fished out two bodies, on separate days, from the Cauvery at Sivanasamuthira in Mandya district. The youth was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Ambedkar and the slogan ‘Jai Bheem’. As it also had the name of a village, Choodaganapalli, they suspected him to be from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

On November 15, the Karnataka police visited Hosur and sought the help of the police to identify the bodies. The Hosur Town police then confronted Swathi’s family members, who denied any role in the matter. However, on further questioning, they admitted to the murder of Nandish and Swathi, said police sources.

On the night of November 10, the couple had come to see actor Kamal Haasan during his campaign at Ramnagar in Hosur, where Swathi’s relative Krishnan saw the couple and initiated a conversation. He also informed Swathi’s family members, including her father, about the couple’s whereabouts. They directly came to the place by an SUV and urged the couple to have a wedding function with the family’s blessings.

The youths believed the family’s show of goodwill to be genuine and got into the vehicle. But instead of taking them home, they were driven across the border to Karnataka. Nandish, who suspected something amiss, began to resist them. Swathi’s relatives then started assaulting them; they were beaten and hacked. They also shaved Swathi’s head as a mark of disgrace. After this, their hands and feet were bound and thrown into the Cauvery, they added.

Kidnap vehicle found On Saturday night, the Hosur police found an abandoned SUV at Balavanapalli, 5 km from victims’ village of Soodukondapalli. This was the vehicle that Swathi’s family members used to kidnap the couple, they said, adding that its driver, K Swaminathan (30), would be arrested soon.

The police have already arrested Swathi’s father, L Srinivasan, his brother Venkatesh, and M Krishnan, their relative. They are on the lookout for four others involved in the murder. Meanwhile, a special team of the Karnataka police, led by Circle Inspector Srikanth of the Maralavadi police, have arrived for their investigation into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing Tamil Nadu couple Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp