Cyclone Gaja: Convoys of ministers blocked by angry locals in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Protests by Gaja victims continued across the district on Monday as people demanded speedy relief and resumption of power supply. Convoys of Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, R Doraikkannu, Kadambur C Raju, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and the accompanying MPs R Vaithilingam, K Parasuraman and officials on their way to assess damages were blocked at Tirumangalakkottai Keezhaiyur, Melaiyur, Thondarampattu, Kuruman theru. After talks, the ministers accepted the demand following which the protest was called off.

READ | Cyclone Gaja: Food, fuel sold at premium prices in these TN districts; power supply remains hit

Pattukkottai, Adirai in dark for fourth day

The towns of Pattukkottai and Adirampattinam continued to be plunged in darkness for the fourth day on Monday. As the electricity sub-station at Pattukkottai was damaged the power supply was yet to be restored. Without power supply, many shops and merchant establishments remained shut.

The water supply was not restored and the water being supplied by tankers was not sufficient. The residents blocked road in Palayam, Old Mudalseri, Aladikkumulai demanding the restoration of electricity as they could not even cook food.