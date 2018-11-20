Home States Tamil Nadu

New Madras High Court judge takes oath

B Pugalenthi took oath Tuesday as judge of the Madras High Court, taking the working strength of the court to 60 as against the sanctioned 75.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court chief justiceV.K. Tahilramani administers oath as Judge to Pugalendi at a programme held on Tuesday in Chennai (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By PTI

Chief Justice V K Tahilramani administered the oath to Pugalenthi.

Pugalenthi, who was the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Bench of the high court, had been appointed as judge by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

A native of Virudhunagar district, Pugalenthi did his law graduation from the Puducherry Government Law College and has more than 25 years of experience in the Bar.

MAdras High Court

