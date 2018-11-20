Home States Tamil Nadu

Post Cyclone Gaja, candles sold at Rs 50 in Pudukkottai

A 20-litre bubble top can was sold for Rs 60 in many places, which otherwise would be priced Rs 20. 

Published: 20th November 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Candles (Photo | File)

By Aadhithya M S
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Restless, people stood in long lines outside a shop near Pudukkottai bus stand to buy a few candles before it gets dark, as Pudukkottai went without power for the fifth day since the cyclone struck. Perhaps capitalising on the demand or unable to cater to demand, traders sold candles at Rs 50 a piece.

On the flip side, volunteers of Vidhaikalaam (Let’s Sow), a non-profit organisation, were seen distributing candles for free to public. “We gave a family five to six candles. Candles which normally cost Rs 5 are being sold anywhere between Rs 20 -50,” said D Balaji a member of Vidhaikalaam.

Even drinking water was not spared. A 20-litre bubble top can was sold for Rs 60 in many places, which otherwise would be priced Rs 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp