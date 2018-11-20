Post Cyclone Gaja, candles sold at Rs 50 in Pudukkottai

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Restless, people stood in long lines outside a shop near Pudukkottai bus stand to buy a few candles before it gets dark, as Pudukkottai went without power for the fifth day since the cyclone struck. Perhaps capitalising on the demand or unable to cater to demand, traders sold candles at Rs 50 a piece.

On the flip side, volunteers of Vidhaikalaam (Let’s Sow), a non-profit organisation, were seen distributing candles for free to public. “We gave a family five to six candles. Candles which normally cost Rs 5 are being sold anywhere between Rs 20 -50,” said D Balaji a member of Vidhaikalaam.

Even drinking water was not spared. A 20-litre bubble top can was sold for Rs 60 in many places, which otherwise would be priced Rs 20.