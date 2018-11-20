Home States Tamil Nadu

Post cyclone, normalcy to crawl back in Vedaranyam

Most ATMs in Keezhaiyur, Keelvelur, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam blocks are not functioning because of the lack of electricity.

cyclonic storm Gaja

An uprooted tree after Cyclone Gaja blocking the road. (Photo: Antony Fernando / EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/ THANJAVUR: Power supply is being gradually restored between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam. However, normalcy is expected to return to Vedaranyam in two weeks. According to officials in Tangedco and the district administration, 9,000 of the 18,000 damaged electricity poles have been removed. Officials said the remaining poles would be cleared by this week. “We are slowly restoring power supply after installing new poles at crucial points. We hope to clear all poles by this week. Putting in all the poles may take another week,” said a senior Tangedco official.

Power has been restored to around 85 per cent of Nagapattinam town and adjacent villages. Restoration is still in progress in Keelvelur block. Officials said power supply to Vedaranyam would be restored by Wednesday. The lack of power supply to petrol bunks has caused delays in dispensing fuel. People have been waiting for up to an hour to fill their tanks.

Most ATMs in Keezhaiyur, Keelvelur, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam blocks are not functioning because of the lack of electricity. “Fuel prices have risen with bunks selling petrol for 100 a litre. In the evenings, the price rises to Rs 120 and there is heavy demand due to fuel requirements of generators. Some petrol bunks do not show readings on their dispensers. This is worrying as we do not know if we are getting the required amount,” said L Gopalan, a resident of Vaaimedu near Vedaranyam.

Most eateries have shut down as they use grinders, for which power is needed. Smaller eateries are using coal and firewood to cook parottas, and bandi stalls are serving food in Keezhaiyur block. “We charge Rs 5 extra for idli, Rs 10 extra for dosa, and Rs 10 more for omelettes as because of the cyclone, we have extra expenses,” said K Selvi of Velankanni. Health services officials stated generators have been sent to primary health centres. Two generators have been sent to the general hospital in Vedaranyam.

Crop insurance on spotlight
The devastation and loss suffered by coconut farmers in the wake of Cyclone Gaja has brought crop insurance, or the lack of it, into spotlight. Though paddy farmers have, over the years, started insuring their crop, coconut farmers to a large extent did not bother.

Even though coconut trees are grown in around 38,000 hectares in the district, most of the farmers did not insure their trees. The trees covering 25,000 hectares have been destroyed due to the cyclone. 

Under the coconut palm insurance scheme, Rs 9 per year should be paid as premium for the trees aged between 4 to 15 years. If these trees become unproductive, a claim up to Rs 900 would be paid to farmers. 

Cyclone Gaja Nagapattinam Vedaranyam

