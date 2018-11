By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A briefcase containing 32 sovereigns of gold and `5,000 in cash, lost by an elderly couple on board the Rameswaram Express, were returned to them by the Tambaram government railway police here on Monday. The picture shows GRP officials handing over the valuables to 67-year-old Panjavarnam and her 73-year-old husband Govindan.

An officials statement said that the couple had misplaced the briefcase in the train while travelling to Paramakudi.