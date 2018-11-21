SIT to file chargesheet in journo’s murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nearly 35 sovereign jewellery were snatched from women in three different incidents in Chennai on Monday.S Manjula (45) and her daughter S Geetha (20) of Kovilambakkam were returning home on a two-wheeler after shopping at Chromepet.When the vehicle was near Pallavaram radial road, two bike-borne men knocked down their vehicle. Manjula and Geetha fell on the road and suffered injuries on hands and legs. When passers-by rushed for help, the men on bike snatched 10-sovereign chain from the woman, said a police officer.

The incident occurred around 9pm. The women were rushed to Government Hospital, Chromepet. Pallavaram police are investigating. An hour later, at Pallavaram bus stand near the police station, Raja (51) and his wife Mahalakshmi (45) of LIC Nagar at Madipakkam were waiting for a bus. Police said two men on a bike snatched a 15-sovereign chain from Mahalakshmi and escaped. In the process, she slipped and fell down. Pallavaram police are scanning CCTV footage from the bus stand.

On Monday evening, Suresh (48) and his wife Devi Bhuvaneswari (46) of Royapettah were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a funeral at Chitlapakkam. When they were near Meenambakkam flyover, two men on a bike pushed the couple’s motorcycle and snatched a nine- sovereign chain from wthe woman. Meenambakkam police are investigating.Police suspect the hand of the same gang in all the three incidents.